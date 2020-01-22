San Antonio’s Incredible Pizza Company Relocated

The Incredible Pizza Company location in San Antonio, Texas, has moved to the city’s west side into a building that’s about 15,000 sq. ft. larger than their original space. The new venue, in a former Kmart of roughly 73,000 sq. ft., opened in late December, according to KENS 5.

The business had been in its previous location for 13 years. According to mySA.com, the move allows for 11 attractions, 130 video and redemption games, and a 150-item buffet in the 1950s diner-themed restaurant.

To learn more, visit www.incrediblepizza.com/san-antonio.