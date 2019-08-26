Zero Latency Opens Ninth U.S. Facility

With more than 30 locations around the world, Zero Latency just opened its ninth in the United States and second in Dallas, Texas, when it came to Mind Warp VR on Aug. 17.

This is the first standalone arena opened by Mind Warp owner Jason Wright, who previously partnered with Zero Latency when his venue became the first in North America to operate the company’s Generation 2 VR System, developed with HP, Intel and Microsoft.

“VR is clearly the future of entertainment and a city like Dallas, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, is a natural fit,” Wright said. “Its diversity provides a wonderful customer base to expose to free roam VR.”

Zero Latency plans to have at least 100 sites opened before the end of 2020. Learn more at www.zerolatencyvr.com.