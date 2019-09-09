$1.4M Vintage Bowling Remodel

A Detroit area bowling alley, first opened in 1957, recently got a $1.4 million retro remodel – a modernized facility that looks right out of the 1970s. Bowlero Lanes & Lounge in Royal Oak, Mich., had been closed for more than a year to complete the change.

It has 16 bowling lanes with orange-colored vinyl booths, an adjoining lounge that’ll have live music and a small game room with some pinball machines and vintage video games.

The 15,000-sq.-ft. facility is already open daily, but will have an official grand opening in the coming week, according to the Detroit Free Press. More information about the happenings at the upgraded biz can be found at www.bowlerodetroit.com.