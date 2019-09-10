A&A Global Buys Play Time Toys

Baltimore, Md.-based A&A Global Industries has purchased the assets of Play Time Toys, the company announced today, Sept. 10. Founded more than 25 years ago and based out of Orlando, Fla., Play Time Toys specializes in plush and redemption merchandise.

“We have no plans in the immediate future to make any changes to the Play Time Toys business model with the exception of adding our existing products and services to Play Time customers,” said Brian Kovens, co-president of A&A. “The first changes will be consolidating telephone numbers to make communications with customers and the A&A team more efficient.”

Added Play Time founder Dawn Noyes, “Over the last 10 years it has been a goal of mine to make an indelible impression on the redemption industry (and) we have done just that. To bring our company to the next level and provide our customers with the best products and services possible, it was only natural to hand off our company to A&A. They have the experience, capability and technology so desperately needed by our customers.”

A&A Global currently has two shipping points in Baltimore and Los Angeles, and now a third in Orlando for Play Time products. Family owned and operated since 1938, the company focuses on a merchandise line of more than 7,000 products for the amusement and vending industries. They can be found online at www.aaglobal.com.