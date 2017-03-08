It’s (Viking) Hammer Time at Expo!

Family Fun Companies has added three new pieces to its growing product line and will bring them to Dallas for the AAMA/AMOA Amusement Exp next week.

First off is the company’s striking video redemption game, Viking Hammer. Colorful cabinet design combines with fun play for this tall, two-player redemption game. It’s available in a ticket version, but operators can add a hopper kit to convert it into a vending game.

Family Fun Companies will also show Monster Match, a two-player coin pusher with a colorful, haunted house theme. The cabinet and playfield are vivid and full of monster-themed creativity.

Last, but not least, is Bop 2 Win, a clown-bashing ticket redemption game that’s colorful, creative and potentially cathartic for a coulrophobe. The game is operated with a single red button that controls an extendable boxing glove the player uses to punch a frazzle-haired clown, timing it right for a ticket jackpot.

See the new games in person at Family Fun Companies' booth (#343).