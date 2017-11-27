Intercard IAAPA Party Pulls International Crowd

Intercard hosted its annual IAAPA Attractions Expo kick-off party in Orlando early during the show, and the company reported it was a huge success. Over 450 attended, all members of the company’s global family of customers, staff and industry colleagues. The evening of good cheer, hosted on Nov. 14, brought together guests from as far as Australia, the Middle East and South America.

Guests enjoyed an open bar and some Mexican buffet at Rocco’s Tacos, as well as a great view of Little Sand Lake. Intercard was happy to hype its brand new Shindigger system at their shindig, which is the company’s solution for party planning and reservations software for FECs.

Among the guests were industry leaders such as Jeff Benson of Cinergy Entertainment, David Terry of Canada’s Rec Room FECs, Majed Al-Hokjar of Saudi Arabia’s Al Hokair Group and Rick Iceberg of the F2FEC industry conference committee.

“We attend industry shows around the world, but the IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando is the one opportunity to bring our global family together in one place,” said CEO Scott Sherrod. “It’s a chance to catch up and have fun before the show gets into high gear.”