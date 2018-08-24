Combining Music & Great Cause

Univest Capital is working with TouchTunes to not only offer solid finance deals on new jukeboxes, but to help kids battling cancer through the Angelina’s Song organization. For a limited time, Univest is offering operators rates as low as zero percent APR for 15 months on TouchTunes Angelina or Virtuo jukeboxes, and for each loan financed through the program, the company will make a contribution to Angelina’s Song.

This organization was founded in honor of the late Angelina Miele who passed away from cancer (the jukebox is also named after the courageous youngster) and helps bring music therapy to other kids now battling pediatric cancer. Other finance options include 2.99 percent APR for 24 months, 3.99 percent APR for 36 months and 4.99 percent APR for 60 months. Applications must be received by Sept. 28, 2018, and booked by Oct. 31, 2018. For complete terms and details, call Univest’s Jim Hines at 484-913-1598 or 978-764-0709 (mobile) or email him at HinesJ@univest.net.