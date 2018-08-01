Classic Multicade with a Twist

The arcade classics are coming back with a frosty, thirst-quenching twist in Bandai Namco’s new Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash Chill cabinet. The retro cabinet is filled with classic games and, thanks to an included mini-fridge, filled with your favorite drinks as well!

The machine offers 32 officially licensed Namco games from the past, including Dig Dug, Galaga, Rolling Thunder, a host of Pac-Man variants and more ideal for any home “Pac-Man cave.” Bandai Namco released a coin-op version of the multi-game unit (without the mini fridge) just after Bowl Expo.

Check it out here.