After Hours, Early Registration and Seminars for London Shows

The EAG and VAE expos are quickly approaching (Jan. 17-19) and the three days will be packed with numerous events and opportunities. Show organizers encourage attendees to register early online to save time.

Those interested should click here and complete the online registration form. A confirmation email with a barcode will be sent immediately, and should be printed or saved to a smart phone. This allows badges to be quickly printed at the point of entry, giving access to the event with minimum delay.

For many, the show and seminars are just the start of the day, with networking events, parties and more going late into the night. One such event, After Hours at EAG, will take place on Jan. 18, immediately after the show. Attendees are invited to gather at Fox@ExCel, a well-loved bar conveniently located just yards from the expo floor. Tickets will be available at the show from exhibiting companies

Finally, according to organizers this year’s educational program will be the largest in the event’s history. The program will run from Jan. 17-18 and participation will be free to visitors and exhibitors. For a full list of potential seminars to attend, click here.