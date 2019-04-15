Wonka for New JJP Pin

Jersey Jack Pinball just announced its latest pinball game – a world of pure imagination in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Shipping this summer, the new machine has four flippers, six balls, seven magnets and all types of Wonka-related features: players will collect Wonka Bars, tour the factory, spell Scrumdiddlyumptous and so much more. A 7” “Wonkavision” LCD screen and 27” screen with interactive 3D animations showing scenes from the 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder are also prominently featured.

“This is a dream theme designed by a dream team,” said Jack Guarnieri, founder of Jersey Jack Pinball. “It’s a game that will be loved and cherished forever, a perfect gift for the entire family and a great addition to any home, arcade or bar.”

There will be three editions: standard ($7,500), limited ($9,500) and the collector’s edition, priced at $12,500 for one of only 500 units. The pin won “New Game of the Year” this past weekend at the Midwest Gaming Classic.

Visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for more information about the company.