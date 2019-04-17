Bandai Namco Goes Farr

James Farr has been appointed by Bandai Namco Amusement Europe as its sales and marketing manager, according to a recent press release.

Farr has a background in the amusement industry, formerly working for Konami and at his father Terry Farr’s business, Cosmic Video Amusements. “I have grown up in this sector and I am still surrounded by it, as my family remains very much involved in operating,” he said. Farr will cover key markets throughout Europe, the Middle East and other regions.

