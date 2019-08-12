Walmart Culling Violent Game Displays Post-Shootings

After the recent mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead, the company has instructed employees to remove all signs, displays or videos that depict violence, according to NPR. Chiefly, that means shooter video games.

Gun control advocates were pushing the chain to stop selling firearms in their stores, which the internal memo on removing signage does not address. There does not appear to have been any changes regarding gun sales.

“We’ve taken this action out of respect for the incidents of the past week,” Walmart spokeswoman Tara House said. “This action does not reflect a long-term change in our video game assortment.”

Violent video games have consistently been in the news since the shootings, as prominent GOP lawmakers, including President Trump, have pointed to them as the cause for such real life violence despite evidence to the contrary.