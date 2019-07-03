VR Sales People Needed, Stat!

As the virtual reality market continues its upward climb, there has been a lack of experienced sales talent to meet the needs of many of the startups entering the space, said industry expert Bob Cooney.

The VR guru, who mentors many of the leading companies in the location-based VR market, recently reported that four of his current clients (and several more former clients) are looking for experienced salespeople from North America to Europe.

If you or someone you know is interested in making the leap into the VR market, Bob said you can drop him a line at [email protected].