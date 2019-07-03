Pinball Arcade Museum Opening

A 2,000-sq.-ft. space with 60 pinball machines and arcade games from the 1980s and ’90s will open August 1 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Simply called The Pinball Arcade Museum, it will house classics like The Addams Family, Cyclone, Gilligan’s Island and South Park, according to St. Pete Rising. The machines will all be set to free play, and a $15 admission fee will cover a full day of game play. They plan on hosting tournaments and leagues throughout the year.

Owner Andy Kline has been in the arcade business for 40 years, and the 60 games at the facility will represent only a small portion of his collection. “It’ll be downtown St. Pete’s only classic arcade and the Grand Central District’s artsy culture is the perfect fit,” he said.

Follow them on Facebook or visit www.pinballarcademuseum.org for more information.