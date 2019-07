Industry author, consultant and tech guru, Kevin Williams, recently released the first installment of his insightful, four-part (and exclusive) feature on VR and escape rooms for EscapeFront, a professional resource and online publication for current and wanna-be escape room owners/operators. Visit the online publication at www.escapefront.com and read part one of Kevin’s report here: www.escapefront.com/escape-room-vr-part-1