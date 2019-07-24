Karting Miami Opens In South Florida

Just in time for the hottest months of summer, Dezerland Park Miami ’s Karting Miami is now open, offering what they boast to be the first indoor, electric go-kart track in South Florida. It’s the latest addition to Dezerland Park, North Miami’s ever-expanding indoor entertainment experience.

The company says Karting Miami offers the latest in electric racing technology on tracks totaling over 80,000 square feet making it the longest in South Florida. It features open-wheeled go-karts powered exclusively by lithium ion batteries, producing zero emissions (important for indoor facilities in avoiding fumes that would come from their gas-powered counterparts). These are the all-new EcoVolt NG+ from BIZ Karts, updated for 2019 from the EcoVolt NG to be fully electric with additional tech advancements. The location has a fleet of 21 adult-sized go-karts capable of reaching “breathtaking speeds” and six EcoVolt Junior karts. Three tracks – Super, Adult and Junior (for the younger, smaller drivers) – will give customers plenty of options.

“Karting Miami provides a fully immersive European racing experience with music, HD video and LED lighting that is unlike anything currently offered South Florida,” says the company.

Karting Miami also features bumper cars, racing simulators and a mini arcade. Adding to all the action-packed fun, the space offers three party rooms for events of all sizes and a full-service restaurant with a bar and seating area with views of the track (to be opening soon).

Karting Miami is expected to become a centerpiece for Dezerland Park, but is only the first of many more additions planned for the park’s expansion, says the company. Indoor skydiving, paintball and a zip line experience are all scheduled to open this year, and updates to Dezerland Park’s current offerings are underway.

Karting Miami is on the campus of Dezerland Park Miami at 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami, FL 33181. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday to Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight. Tickets are available online at dezerlandpark.com/attractions/kartingmiami/ or on-site. Single race tickets start at $15 or $20 – depending on the track. Visit the website for height restrictions, dress requirements and waiver details.

For more information on all of Dezerland Park’s amusements and attractions, visit www.dezerlandpark.com. Also, refer back to the March 2019 issue of RePlay for our FEC Profile of Dezerland (Read it online at www.replaymag.com/dezerland-march-2019.)