Beginning June 4, right next to downtown Flint’s Capitol Theatre, there’s a brand-new, old-school arcade called The Eberson, named to honor the theatre’s architect.

There are more than a dozen games inside the new Michigan game room, like Ms. Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, pinball, shuffleboard and more – plus a full-service bar with snacks. The business uses its own custom tokens to coin-up the games.

They can be followed online at www.facebook.com/TheEberson.