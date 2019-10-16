Vintage Arcade Bar Coming Soon to Scranton

Games from the 1970s, 80s and 90s will soon be making their way to Bartari, a new (old) arcade bar in Scranton, Penn., scheduled to open Oct. 21, according to WBRE.

John Heim, a co-owner of the biz, said it’ll have all the classics like Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders and Asteroids, plus some slightly more modern fare like South Park pinball.

Heim is working alongside his father, John Sr., on the endeavor, which includes not only a bar but a restaurant as well. More information is available at www.facebook.com/Bartari570.