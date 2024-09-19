Valo Motion Jumping Into IAAPA Expo Europe

Next week’s show in Amsterdam will also see Valo Motion bring their complete lineup of interactive attractions – ValoJump, ValoClimb and ValoArena – for attendees to check out. Each attraction boasts new, original mixed reality games, the company says.

Valo Motion claims its platform has hosted more than 220,000 games played daily across 1,350-plus installations in more than 75 countries in the world. They’ve set an ambitious goal of reaching 1 million plays per day by 2030.

“By creating interactive, family-friendly games, we help operators boost guest engagement and repeat business,” explained CEO Raine Kajastila. “Players love our action-packed, fun gameplay, and operators benefit from increased foot traffic. It’s a win-win. We’re also committed to releasing new games for our mixed-reality platforms each year, ensuring these attractions stay fresh and continue to deliver value by attracting new visitors time and again.”

Go to www.valomotion.com for more.