Universal Orlando Parks Closed Through May 31

Universal Orlando has announced that will keep its parks closed until the end of May to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Forbes. The closures include Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando Resorts.

The company also announced it would furlough part-time workers as of May 3. All other workers will be getting a 20 percent pay cut beginning April 20.

“Taking care of our team members during this difficult and challenging time remains one of our most important priorities,” Universal Orlando said in a statement. “We are working hard to find solutions that also allow us to sustain our business. Our team members will be paid at 100 percent through April 19, but as we enter a more prolonged closure period, we need to take additional measures.

Beginning April 20, nearly all our team members will be paid at 80 percent of their pay – and we will ask them to adjust their work accordingly. A small group of team members will be asked to continue working at 100 percent and will continue to be paid at that level. We have also made the difficult decision that we will furlough our part-time hourly workers beginning May 3.”

The company joins other Orlando theme parks like Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld, which have made similar decisions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.