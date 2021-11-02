TouchMagix Bringing New Game to IAAPA, Launches Updated Website

Mega Blaster, the latest game from TouchMagix, will be displayed at their partner Elaut’s IAAPA Expo booth #1024.

A video redemption game shipping this December, Mega Blaster is a challenging game where players must use just the right amount of force to demolish the “Mega Bonus Floor” via a patented TNT controller that “creates inertia and gives feedback on the force applied for a control over the gameplay.”

TouchMagix also just launched their all-new website, which you can see at www.touchmagix.com. “The new website is centered around what our stakeholders want – a comprehensive marketplace for TouchMagix’s arcade games, entertainment experiences and allied products, parts and services,” said CEO Jayesh Kariya.