The Fat Putter Opens in Des Moines

A mini-golf bar called The Fat Putter, part of the Let’s Go Putt chain, is now open in Des Moines, Iowa, following in the footsteps of their original Omaha location.

KHAK reported that the Des Moines venue features 27 holes of mini-golf (three, 9-hole courses) spread across its 11,600-sq.-ft. space. Hole themes include Jurassic Park, football, beer pong, air hockey, roulette, Skee-Ball, Tetris and more.

The facility also features a full bar. While they don’t have food, they recommend ordering from the nearby Fong’s Pizza. Visit them at: www.facebook.com/thefatputterdsm.