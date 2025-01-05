Life-Sized Monopoly Game Pops Up in Denver

Monopoly Lifesized: Travel Edition is running now through Feb. 9 in Denver, according to The Gazette.

The immersive experience based on the classic Parker Brothers board game is open Tuesdays through Sundays at the DCPA Off-Center at Broadway Park. It’s the first version of the experience in the U.S.

Players roll a giant die on a dice board and then go into the corresponding room that represents the property or whatever the space is, where they have to solve puzzles to complete the challenge – similar to an escape room. Learn more about it at www.monopolylifesized.com.