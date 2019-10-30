SUZOHAPP Launches New Components Website

At this year’s Global Gaming Expo on Oct. 15, SUZOHAPP announced its new website, dedicated solely to its components business.

The site has comprehensive product information “for the most complete range of products on the market today,” including monitors, locks, printers, scanners, bill and coin handling, cabinet parts, cashless systems and more.

“Everything from product descriptions and specifications to brochures and diagrams will be housed on the site,” said Mike Sigona, the company’s business development and global gaming product manager. “Users can easily connect to support and sales staff, as well as stay aware of product updates, trade show announcements and relevant news feeds.”

Visit www.suzohapp.com/oem to check it out.