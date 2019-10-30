GameWorks Donates Halloween Glow Sticks

The entertainment center chain GameWorks has been donating glow sticks to help ensure children’s safety during Halloween in all seven markets it serves. The company announced earlier this month it would donate 30,000 glow sticks in Chesapeake, Va., Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago and Seattle.

Each GameWorks venue also gave away 500 glow sticks – one to every child with the purchase of a kid’s meal from Oct. 16-31. Tomorrow, on Halloween, all guests can play unlimited video and arcade games for $10.

“We designed these glow sticks to ensure easier ability to identify children at night to keep them visible and safe,” said CEO Philip Kaplan. “Now in our second year of glow stick distribution, the local communities in which we operate have come to appreciate this benefit, which we are happy to provide.”

Learn more about GameWorks and its other efforts at www.gameworks.com.