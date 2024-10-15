Stern Pinball to Release Metallica Remastered

Stern Pinball is revealing a Metallica Remastered machine today, Oct. 16. They released a teaser trailer on their social media pages on Oct. 14.

This isn’t the first time the pinball maker has taken on a game based on the iconic rock band – they produced a Metallica machine in 2013 as well. This Remastered cabinet, the result of a collaboration between Stern and the band offers up new songs, live concert footage, speech callouts by the band and more, and will come in Premium and Limited Edition models, according to the factory.

The games are configured for the North American market, operating only on 60 cycle electricity. Stay up to date and learn more at www.sternpinball.com.