Stern Pinball Stranger Things – February 2020

Upside-Down Demons Meet the Pinball Wizard Upside-Down Demons Meet the Pinball Wizard

Stern Gets Strange With New Pinball Machine

Based on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, Stern’s newest pinball is poised to be a big success in its own right. The eye-catching designs on the pro, premium and limited-edition models are real standouts, all using a red, pink and blue color scheme and featuring different elements from the show.

“Stranger Things is one of the most successful shows of all-time, connecting with people around the world and across generations,” said CEO Gary Stern. “The game features action, mystery, suspense and humor; Stranger Things is a perfect fit for pinball.”

The machine began shipping on Dec. 23, according to Stern’s director of marketing Zach Sharpe, and got a lot of buzz at the Consumer Electronics Show in early January.

“The reception has been phenomenal,” Sharpe told RePlay. “We made it onto three big top 10 lists – Yahoo, Wired and Gizmodo. That was really cool to be one of the highlighted items in all of CES.”

The worldwide, multi-generational appeal of the series, whose fourth season is due out sometime this year, is the reason Stern decided to manufacture the game. With the anticipation of Season 4, it may very well be at peak popularity.

“Fans of not only pinball, but fans of the show are really excited to get their hands on it,” Sharpe said. “The earnings on location have been phenomenal.” He noted that locations are drawing in more casual players to play the game, due to its appeal, in addition to pinball fans. Those hyped up about the show get to see and hear from all of the show’s assets, including custom speech from David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper in the fictional Hawkins, Indiana.

The company says, “Stranger Things pinball machines will immerse players in a search to unravel the extraordinary mysteries and secret government experiments taking place at the Hawkins National Laboratory.”

Gameplay focuses on unlocking the hidden meanings of supernatural events occurring in and around the town, including the appearance of Eleven, the girl with telekinetic abilities that is central to the show.

The premium and limited-edition models feature a “first-ever video projector that displays images and animations directly on the playfield.” The center of the playfield features a ramp that doubles as a screen and leads players into direct battle with the Demogorgon in this sci-fi thriller. The limited-edition model is set to 500 units globally, and includes an exclusive mirrored backglass, custom art blades, an autographed bottom arch, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor and a sequentially numbered plaque.

For more information, visit www.sternpinball.com/game/stranger-things.