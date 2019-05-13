State Groups Gear For Summer Meets

AMOA recently posted their roster of upcoming state association meetings to be held over upcoming weeks for operators in Virginia, Oregon, Minnesota, Ohio, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The AMOA of Virginia will hold their next meeting May 14; Oregon’s Amusement & Music Operators Assn. on May 22; the Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusements on June 6; the Ohio Coin Machine Assn. on June 19; Wisconsin’s runs from June 20-21; and the Illinois Gaming Machine Operators from June 25-26.

As always, make sure you’re reading Instant RePlay every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for information and pictures from these events and more.