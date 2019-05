GameWorks will be recognized with two “Stevie” Awards at the 17th Annual American Business Awards ceremony on June 11 in New York, according to the company.

Its chairman and CEO Phillip Kaplan was announced as the Gold Stevie winner in the Maverick of the Year – Consumer Services category. GameWorks also earned the Silver Stevie Award in Achievement in Management – Hospitality and Leisure.

