SPREE Interactive Has New Attractions, Location Install

In collaboration with VR Coaster and I.E. Park, SPREE Interactive has a new turnkey VR bumper car attraction that it’ll be demoing in Italy on Dec. 12, according to the company. It combines SPREE’s patented multiplayer virtual reality solution as well as VR Coaster’s gaming content and durable VR hardware. See video of the product here.

At IAAPA, the Mission to Mars free-roam VR experience also made its debut at the SPREE booth. Teaming with visual effects company Pixomondo on the project, the game allows up to 20 players to investigate humanity’s possible survival on Mars – roaming around the immersive world.

“Working on Mission to Mars with SPREE gives Pixomondo the opportunity to combine our Hollywood VFX and storytelling experience with their interactive gameplay for an exciting cinematic blend,” said Marcel Haller, producer of Pixomondo’s Stuttgart studio.

SPREE also recently announced the install of its free-roam VR system at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Metairie, La. “Our active, family-friendly content makes SPREE extremely easy to integrate into Sky Zone’s other offerings because it’s mom-approved,” said the company’s director of sales Paul Collimore, “SPREE’s 10-players-to-1-attendant ratio also makes it the most cost-effective system on the market.”

Learn more about SPREE, formerly called Holodeck VR, at www.jointhespree.com.