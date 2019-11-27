NAC Adds Lee to Board

The National ATM Council recently announced the election of its board of directors, effective Jan. 1, which includes the addition of Joseph Lee, president of Technovation Data, Inc. Lee fills the position left open by the departure of board member David Braddock, vice president of Meiners Development Companies.

Final ballots were cast and votes tallied for the incoming board at the organization’s annual meeting, held Oct. 16 during the NAC2019 Conference & Expo in Las Vegas. According to association officials, the composition of its board of directors will remain largely unchanged aside from the addition of Lee.

“We are excited to welcome Joseph Lee to the NAC board,” said NAC Board Chair George Sarantopoulos of Access One. “Joseph is a highly regarded ATM provider in the Mid-Atlantic region and an active supporter of NAC. He is also a dedicated and effective advocate in D.C. on behalf of our industry, and someone who will be a great addition to our board at this very important time.”

Returning NAC board members include:

Bryan Bauer, Vice President and General Manager, Kahuna ATM Solutions

Tim Baxter, President, SwypCo, Inc.

Jim Cabe, Managing Partner, Turnkey ATM Solutions, LLC

Greg Chiasson, Director, ATM’s of the South/ABSI

Patrick Conner, President, ATMPartMart.com

Ed Cramer, President, Cash on the Spot LLC/Pro-Solv Solutions LLC

Bonnie Dalrymple, President, Aurora Transactions Solutions, LLC

Jim Everton, EVP and General Manager, eGlobal ATM

Scot Gardner, President, SJI ATM, Inc.

Kenneth Gilbert, President, CORD Financial Services

Joseph Lee, President, Technovation Data, Inc. (TDI)

Mike Powell, Founder and CEO, First Regents Bancservices, LLC

George Sarantopoulos, Founder and CEO, Access One Solutions

Curt Selman, President, Selman Telecommunications Investment Group LLC

Philip Webb, President, PDQ Merchant Enterprises, Inc.

More information is available at www.natmc.org.