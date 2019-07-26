by Kevin Williams

Denver-based Punch Bowl Social announced that comfort-food-eatery chain Cracker Barrel has taken a $140 million non-controlling stake in the operation. Punch Bowl Social represents some 17 locations and with the new investment, the operation hopes to grow by another 11 locations by the end of 2020. Kevin Williams fills us in on the story…Read more

What have been dubbed by some as “eatertainment” or a “Social Entertainment Hangouts” (SEH), the Punch Bowl Social operation offers venues that combine an entertainment restaurant, featuring bowling, craft cocktails, food, arcade games and karaoke. Recently, the operation has invested in a greater entertainment offering, developing a “Virtual Reality Parlour” in collaboration with VRsenal, to add to their mix. The first rolled out at their Denver facility.

This month (as covered in previous Instant RePlay), the Foundations Entertainment University held its Chicago seminar site visit at Punch Bowl Social and also marked a recent return visit for the FEC investors bootcamp in attendance. The operation was presented as an example of the growth in the “eatertainment” business and provided a great deal of fun for participants with its infectious mix of food, fun and entertainment. Most notably among the latter was a lively competition on the Punch Bowl signature 10-player foosball table.

Investment in the SEH sector of the entertainment and hospitality scene has also seen developments within the GameWorks and Top Golf chains. They are looking at increased development of their offerings, including eSports and the broadening of their facility business. This same type of thinking has also seen with the news of the restructured plans for the Pac-Man Entertainment offering – all driving for a food, drink and fun entertainment mix.