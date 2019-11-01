Smitty’s BEC Opens in Maine

Open since Sept. 22, with an official grand opening ceremony on Oct. 19, Smitty’s GameLAB in Sanford, Maine, has a lot of space and a lot of attractions. Coming in at 15,000 sq. ft., the bowling-anchored entertainment center also has a large arcade, full-service bar and lounge, and plenty of TVs for sports viewing, according to Seacoast Online.

“The GameLAB satisfies all types of gamers, from those who would like to play Space Invaders on a 15-foot screen to those who’d like to knock down a few pins to those who are after the latest releases and even virtual reality gaming,” said Milton Smith, president of Smitty’s Entertainment Group. “And we haven’t forgotten others who would just like to kick back with a local beer and watch the Patriots on hi-def widescreens.”

A fun place with a little bit for everybody, in other words. Learn more about them at www.smittysgamelab.com or visit them on Facebook.