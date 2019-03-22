Shoot the Poop in Vegas

Family Fun Companies will be showcasing its two newest games at the Expo. The first is Super Wings and “Number 2” is – you guessed it – Shoot the Poop.

There’s no shortage of toilet humor in the prize vending game, where players shoot a small basketball into a toilet and get to crack open a 5” capsule with their prize. Family Fun Companies says the game will keep you giggling, “no ifs ands or butts about it!”

Super Wings, on the other hand, is based on the animated kids TV show of the same name, and lets youngsters help character Jett and his friends deliver packages on a Plinko-like playfield.

The games will be at Booth #305 and the company can be reached at www.familyfuncompanies.com.