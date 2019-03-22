Andamiro USA Shipping Redemption Game

A new skill-based video redemption game from Andamiro USA called Monster Catcheris now shipping and will be featured at the Amusement Expo.

Stop by Booth #101 to see the company’s latest offering, which is its second title in the video redemption category. Monster Catcher starts with a saucer-shaped spaceship unloading the game’s alien creatures – seven distinct monsters (each representing a difficulty level). The video game’s objective is to catch a monster between two paddles as they’re dropped. At each level, the drop height increases, the space between the paddles widens and the paddle sizes get smaller.

They’ll also be showing Basketball Pro, a fast-action, 2-player game.

Learn more at www.andamirousa.com.