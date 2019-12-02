Savage, Lavelle Join Apple Industries Team

Apple Industries recently hired two new sales executives, Shontae Savage and Michael Lavelle, to drive national and international expansion of its product portfolio while fortifying its position in the photo booth world.

Both joined the Apple team ahead of IAAPA Expo, bringing their vast international knowledge of photographic, licensing, sports and entertainment markets across a diversity of companies. “We are delighted to welcome Shontae and Michael within our growing and successful team,” said CEO Allen Weisberg. “They have complementary skills and knowledge strengthened with extensive sales experience.”

In total, Shontae has more than 15 years of experience in sports and entertainment, previously employed in business development and licensing roles for top-tier global brands, such as CBS and the NFL.

Michael has more than 15 years of sales experience at Canon USA, most recently employed as a regional account executive there. He managed regional account business with total sales of over $30 million, winning the 2018 Canon Award for Top Salesperson in the U.S.

Learn more at www.faceplacephoto.com.