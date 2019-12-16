Round One Entertainment Opens First Maryland Location

The Japan-based BEC chain Round One just opened its first Maryland location Dec. 7 at the Towson Town Center, which is in the Baltimore suburb of the same name.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the facility will have more than 250 arcade games, 14 lanes of bowling, two private karaoke rooms, six billiards tables and a full restaurant and bar. “We are absolutely thrilled,” said Nancy Hafford, the executive director of the Towson Chamber of Commerce. “It’s something different that we don’t have. A lot of young people are moving in here, and they want more things to do in a walkable community.”

Learn more about the new mall location at www.round1usa.com/location/towson-town-center.