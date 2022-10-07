Roller Skating Month Celebrated in October

The Roller Skating Assn. International is celebrating Roller Skating Month all October long, touting the slogan “Roller Skating is Life” and encouraging people around the country to lace up their skates to socialize and enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of heading out to their local centers.

“In addition to hosting the best birthday parties, your local rink is a safe place to show your individuality and express yourself in the form of movement,” RSA said. “It’s also a great place to make new friends. Not just for kids, roller skating provides people of all ages with physical and mental health benefits. So, get to the rink and start releasing those endorphins.”

Learn more about the association at www.rollerskating.org. Parents are encouraged to visit www.kidsskatefree.com to sign up to receive two free roller skating passes each week.