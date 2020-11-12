Rhode Island Restaurant Has Fun with Cocktail Names

Rogue Island Local Kitchen & Bar in Providence, R.I., is taking aim at Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders by naming cocktails after them. You can have the 10PM Curfew, the Shut It Down, the Wear Your Damn Mask!, the 500$ fine or RePlay assistant editor Matt Harding’s personal favorite – the Cancel It Now.

“Just be nice and have a cocktail,” their socially-distanced brunch menu says. According to GoLocal Prov, the governor’s new restrictive orders include a stay-at-home advisory between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., early closures for restaurants and bars and limited capacity numbers for gathering spaces.

“We have to take our medicine,” explained Raimondo. “We can take it now – or take it later. If we change our behavior and rein in our social activity, the medicine won’t be that bad. If we try to outrun the virus, we’ll take the medicine later, and it will be much stronger medicine.”