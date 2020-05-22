Phase 2 Reopening in N.C. Leaves Out Arcades, Amusements

WCNC Charlotte says North Carolina has entered its second phase of relaxing coronavirus shutdowns starting today, May 22. However, the new order, which is expected to last at least five weeks, still leaves arcades, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters and other such venues closed.

Restaurants, meanwhile, are opening at 50% dine-in capacity with social distancing and cleaning requirements. Personal care businesses like salons and barbershops will require the same, as well as mandating all employees at those venues to wear masks. Pools and childcare facilities are among the other locations that can reopen in some capacity.

“The increase in COVID-19 cases indicate the need to take a more modest phase 2 than initially expected,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. Calling it Safer at Home Phase 2, Cooper added, “Just because you can go out somewhere, doesn’t mean you should.”

Phase 1 began in the state on May 8 and ran for two weeks, chiefly allowing retail to open at 50% capacity, where it will remain through the second phase. “This next phase can help us boost our economy and that’s great, but we can only boost our economy when people have confidence that they’re safe,” Cooper said.