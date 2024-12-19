Patterson Pins Back Open in Baltimore

The historic duckpin bowling alley Patterson Pins is open once again in Baltimore after closing in December 2022. One of the oldest such facilities in the country, CBS News reports it’s been around since 1927.

The building was purchased in 2023 and an effort to revitalize the center has been underway since. Business partners Kristian Spannhake and Jesse Vann spent $2 million renovating the building and adding 15 apartments, a bar, video game arcade and more.

The main 2,500-sq.-ft. Space features two of the iconic duckpin lanes to “pay homage to the past while embracing the future.” Added Spannhake: “What we’ve tried to do is thread the needle on honoring the history as well as embracing the future.”