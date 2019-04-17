Party Center Software Releases Booking Data

New data compiled by Party Center Software in their recently-released second annual study shows key numbers that FECs might want to take a look at.

The study aims to give a deeper understanding of customer behavior and fuel a business’s party booking strategy. According to the study, women booked 86.8 percent of all parties online while men were more inclined to book over the phone or in person. It also found that 4- to 6-year-olds were the largest “guest of honor” age group represented. Another notable tidbit: more than 20 percent of party hosts booked less than one week of the event date.

Download the full report here or visit www.partycentersoftware.com for more information.