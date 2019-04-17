GameWorks to Host Super Smash Bros. eSports Tourney

The GameWorks Showdown tournament, expected to attract thousands of players at the company’s seven venues nationwide, will start May 12 and go through June 29, featuring one of the largest eSports competitions to date for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game.

“The GameWorks Showdown competition features a large winners pool consisting of both cash and prizes valued at $25,000,” a recent press release reads. “This includes Alienware products, such as an Area 51M gaming laptop, culminating in a grand finals cash prize of $10,000.”

Qualifier rounds will be at each GameWorks location on May 12, May 19, May 26 and a last-chance round June 7. Regional qualifiers will be held June 9 with a last-chance round on June 28, a day before the finals at GameWorks Las Vegas – Town Square (held at 11 a.m. on June 29). Admission fees range from $30 per week to $50 per week.

Registration opens April 22 and players can do so here. Visit www.gameworks.com for more information.