NEN Purchased by Japan-Based GENDA

GENDA Group subsidiary Kiddleton, Inc., has reportedly acquired the assets of National Entertainment Network (NEN), which operates roughly 8,000 micro-arcade locations in the United States. GENDA Group’s headquarters is in Japan, while Kiddleton is based in Dallas.

Kiddleton was established in 2019 and now has 432 mini-locations, according to GENDA. The micro-arcades feature game machines and prizes with Japanese-style “kawaii” designs.

Like its name suggests, NEN has a national entertainment network that spans the U.S. They have deals with major companies like Walmart, Kroger and Denny’s.

“By placing Kiddleton’s highly unique ‘from Japan’ contents on this huge network, we believe that, combined with the needs of the market, we can expect significant business growth,” GENDA said in a press release.