Minority Media’s Chaos Jump Bowls Over Expo Attendees

Right as the Bowl Expo started, Minority Media had already sold the Chaos Jump virtual reality platform they’d brought and set up at the show, it becoming the second unit purchased by Family Entertainment Group. Minority Media execs say they are making waves in VR, and operators are intrigued.

The company sent out a recent note about their long lines and operator interest at Bowl Expo (and we at the RePlay booth, right next to theirs, couldn’t help but notice ourselves).

The Montreal-based Minority Media will be featured in our August issue as the VR Spotlight, so be sure to keep an eye out for that. In the meantime, visit them online at www.weareminority.com.