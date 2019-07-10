AAMCF Summer BBQ Challenge

The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation is encouraging its members to host their very own barbecues to raise money for AAMCF and the children’s charities they support.

All you need to do is set up a custom fundraising page through the AAMCF website. Then plan your barbecue, invite friends, family and co-workers, and raise money. It’s that simple! Hundreds of dollars have already been raised by members. The foundation even has fundraising posters that they’ll customize for your event.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 847-290-9088.