Man Catches Cell Phone On Roller Coaster Ride

You’ve probably seen it by now, but if you haven’t: A man at Spain’s PortAventura amusement park pulled off what some are calling the “catch of the year” on a roller coaster mid-ride – grabbing a cell phone that flew out of a fellow rider’s possession.

Since that video went viral (6 million views and counting), IAAPA published an advisory on loose articles, noting, “With the proliferation of personal devices including cell phones, cameras and selfie sticks, the long-standing industry policies restricting loose articles from rides and attractions should be reviewed.

While this incident didn’t result in any injuries, the association advised that parks should properly adhere to safety criteria cited by a rides’ designer and engineers.