Man Arrested for Selling Dynamite to Target ATMs

Authorities in Philadelphia recently apprehended a suspect who allegedly played a role in a string of explosive ATM robberies. According to local news reports, undercover officers arrested Taleb Crump for attempting to sell homemade dynamite to undercover officers.

“Mr. Crump, who bragged on social medial that using dynamite was better than bullets for robbing an ATM, offered up explicit instructions on how to best set dynamite up to blow up an ATM,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Authorities estimate that at least 50 ATMs in the Philadelphia area were broken into using explosives from the last week of May through the first week of June. Most of the explosions they speculated were the work of high-powered fireworks. The majority of those ATMs targeted were independent.