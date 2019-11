The new Battle Royale arena from Lasertron will be at IAAPA next week. The arenas are fully integrated with the LT-12.9 Game System, Center Manager Pro software and all that comes with it to promote, market and sell Battle Royale Tournaments. To set up an appointment, reach out to Ann Kessler (305-257-3930; [email protected]) or Greg Watches (716-748-6430; [email protected]).