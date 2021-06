A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 27 by the Paducah Chamber of Commerce in Kentucky to welcome Atomic City Paducah’s Family Fun Center.

According to KFVS, the facility was partially opened in December. Since then, they’ve added multiple attractions, the Atomic Café and party rooms for birthdays and special events.

The co-owners said they delayed the ribbon-cutting and a grand opening of the full facility due to the pandemic. Learn more about the business at www.atomicpaducah.com.